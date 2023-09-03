Promote Your Business
Disturbance at Raymond Detention Center involved rival gangs, sheriff says

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - More details have been released regarding what was described as a disturbance at the Raymond Detention Center.

A detainee officer received minor injuries after an incident amongst “several detainees” Saturday evening, requiring multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to the scene.

No units were breached.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, after further investigation, the disturbance involved a rival gang trying to get into the housing unit of another gang.

Jones says that the injury to the officer was unrelated to the disturbance and that the officer is recovering. He also said that the situation was resolved before it could get more dangerous.

He confirms no detainees were injured and law enforcement resolved the issue quickly without force.

“In full transparency, it was not a riot, and detainees didn’t fight,” Sheriff Jones said. “There were no breaches and the facility was not damaged.”

Ashley's Weekend Forecast