Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Lawrence County man

Alfred LeBoeuf, 66
Alfred LeBoeuf, 66(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man from Monticello, Lawrence County, Mississippi.

Alfred Joseph LeBoeuf is listed as 5′10″ with gray balding hair and green eyes wearing a dark blue pullover shirt, black shorts, black sandals, and glasses.

MBI says he was last seen on Friday, September 1, around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Trace Road in Lawrence County.

LeBoeuf is believed to be in a 2006 white Ford F-150 bearing MS tag DBF5875 traveling towards Monticello.

Family members say Alfred Joseph LeBoeuf suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alfred Joseph LeBoeuf, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 601-587-2961.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson
Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say

Latest News

Prostate cancer survivors urge African American men to get screenings
Prostate cancer survivors urge African American men to get screenings
Texts released between Governor’s brother and State Auditor
Texts released between Governor’s brother and State Auditor
Michael Gidden Kelly, 27
Man arrested, charged with murder after family dispute leads to shooting in Gulfport
Mother of Brandon boy who drowned in pond does not accept ‘accidental drowning’ narrative