Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Lawrence County man

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man from Monticello, Lawrence County, Mississippi.

Alfred Joseph LeBoeuf is listed as 5′10″ with gray balding hair and green eyes wearing a dark blue pullover shirt, black shorts, black sandals, and glasses.

MBI says he was last seen on Friday, September 1, around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Trace Road in Lawrence County.

LeBoeuf is believed to be in a 2006 white Ford F-150 bearing MS tag DBF5875 traveling towards Monticello.

Family members say Alfred Joseph LeBoeuf suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alfred Joseph LeBoeuf, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 601-587-2961.

