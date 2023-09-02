One dead after two-vehicle crash in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Hinds County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened around 10:47 a.m. Friday morning on Interstate 20.

MHP says a tractor-trailer driven by 35-year-old Quinton A. Lane of Houston, Texas, traveled west on Interstate 20 when it collided with an unoccupied Acura TLX parked on the westbound shoulder of the interstate.

Lane received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

