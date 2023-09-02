Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Traffic is moving again after a wreck involving one 18-wheeler and seven-passenger vehicles happened on I-20/59 westbound near mile marker 154 Saturday afternoon.

Traffic on the interstate was at a standstill for several hours.

Meridian Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Meridian Fire Department, and Metro Ambulance all responded to the scene.

According to LEMA Director Odie Barret, an 18-wheeler carrying 16 thousand pounds of plastic air conditioning pads overturned onto the side of the road.

MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens told news 11 nine people were transported to local hospitals by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meridian Police Department is investigating the cause of the wreck.

News 11 will update as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.