First Alert Forecast: Seasonable temperatures and rain stick around for this Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Seasonable weather continues this weekend as temperatures stay in the low 90s. We will start to warm up by mid-morning with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. By the afternoon, expect to only see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Some hit-or-miss afternoon showers will be possible this afternoon and into this evening but most of us will stay dry. Burn bans remain in effect so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans this weekend. Heading into tonight and the overnight hours, expect to see temperatures fall into the mid to low 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies stick around overnight and into early Sunday morning with temperatures warming up into the low 80s by around mid-morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will stick around in the low 90s. A stray afternoon shower or two may be possible Sunday afternoon but, again, most of us will stay dry. We will slowly see temperatures cool off into the low to mid 70s for the overnight hours.

Extended forecast: Heading into your Labor Day, expect temperatures to stay in the low 90s with the chance of a few isolated showers throughout the day. Humidity will start to increase over the weekend and stick around for the start of next week. Rain chances die off for the middle and end of next week, but temperatures will be back on the rise into the mid and upper 90s by the end of the week. Tracking the tropics, we’ve got a few tropical storms in the Atlantic however none of them pose a threat to the United States coastlines at this time. We do have another area of interest off the coast of Africa with a 70% chance of becoming a tropical system that we will continue to keep an eye on.

