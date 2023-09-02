The End Zone: Madison Central uses first-half blitz to earn double-digit victory over Brandon

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison Central Jaguars use four turnovers from the Brandon Bulldogs and a 34-point first-half to secure the victory on September 1.

The 2021 MHSAA 6A State Championship rematch highlights WLBT’s The End Zone coverage.

GOTW: Madison Central vs. Brandon

The Madison Central Jaguars made a statement at their home stadium Friday night after beating the two-time defending 6A South State Champion Brandon Bulldogs 40-26.

“Well, I thought we showed a whole lot more consistency,” Madison Central head coach Toby Collums said. “I thought we had a decent week of practice and we just gotta string more together. “[I’m] still concerned about the turnovers. We have to get that cleaned up. But that was a good football team we just beat and I thought we stood up to the test and did a good job... We gotta continue to get better.”

The Jaguars forced three turnovers and scored 34 first-half points in the 2021 MHSAA 6A State Championship rematch.

In the first quarter, Madison Central receiver Zadarran Hart ran into the end zone to score the first points of the game.

Needing an answer, Louisiana-Monroe commit Nate Blount rumbled over the byline to tie the game up for the Bulldogs.

Then entered the Madison Central defense, who forced four first-half turnovers to get the home crowd roaring. Momentum would heavily swing in the favor of the Jaguars for the remainder of the half, scoring 28 in the second quarter to give Madison Central a comfortable 34-13 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs, however, did not give up and showed great resilience in the second half.

Blount continued to carry the rock efficiently for the Bulldogs, who were able to score 13 more points in the second half.

However, the comeback was too far out of reach for Brandon as Madison Central tops the Bulldogs 40-26 to stay undefeated on the season.

The Bulldogs drop to 0-2 for the first time in two years.

Pearl vs. Warren Central

The Pirates top Warren Central in a thrilling 25-24 overtime victory.

Clinton vs. Northwest Rankin

Northwest Rankin gets a 21-14 win on the road against the Arrows.

Germantown vs. Canton

Germantown throttles Canton 54-20.

Jackson Academy vs. Silliman

JA blanks Silliman 51-0.

Jackson Prep vs. Pillow Academy

The Patriots blowout Pillow Academy 48-14.

Hartfield Academy vs. Cathedral

Hartfield stays undefeated, beats Cathedral 48-20.

Madison St. Joseph vs. Central Hinds

Central Hinds upsets the Bruins 20-14 on the road.

Murrah vs. Callaway

The Mustangs edge Callaway 20-16.

Ridgeland vs. Florence

The Eagles claim the victory over their rivals, the Titans, 17-3.

St. Andrew’s vs. Enterprise

SE Lauderdale vs. Richland

Richland loses on the road 20-6.

Richton vs. Pisgah

The Dragons down Richton 29-28.

