17-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Bickford Avenue , police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile in critical condition.

Around 11:49 a.m. police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Bickford Avenue near North Third Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that a 17-year-old had been shot.

The young victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MPD has 2 individuals detained at this time.

There is no other suspect information.

