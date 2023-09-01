Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Yazoo City teenager dies of single gunshot wound to head

When officers arrived, they found Hayden Toliver lying on the ground behind Thomas Christian...
When officers arrived, they found Hayden Toliver lying on the ground behind Thomas Christian Academy.(WTVG)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CITY., Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old in Yazoo City died Wednesday after he was shot in the head on Tuesday.

Coroner Ricky Shivers said a 911 call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about shots fired in the area behind Willowwood Apartments, near Webster Street.

When officers arrived, they found Hayden Toliver lying on the ground behind Thomas Christian Academy.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he died the following day.

No additional details were released about the incident or who the police might be looking for.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson
Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say
Anthony Peavy (L) and Frisco Lyons (R)
Inmates back in custody after escaping Hinds Co. Work Center

Latest News

WLBT General Photo
Liability insurance in Humphreys County has run out
Humphreys Co. liability insurance runs out
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction