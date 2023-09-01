Yazoo City teenager dies of single gunshot wound to head

YAZOO CITY., Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old in Yazoo City died Wednesday after he was shot in the head on Tuesday.

Coroner Ricky Shivers said a 911 call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about shots fired in the area behind Willowwood Apartments, near Webster Street.

When officers arrived, they found Hayden Toliver lying on the ground behind Thomas Christian Academy.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he died the following day.

No additional details were released about the incident or who the police might be looking for.

