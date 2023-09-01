Three men shot at South Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday night.

Officials say three men were shot around 10:45 p.m. at 200 Rebel Woods Drive, which is the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found two of the men had been shot multiple times, and one man had been shot once.

Police have not yet released details about the condition of the men.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

