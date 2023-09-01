Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Three men shot at South Jackson apartment complex

Officials say three men were shot around 10:45 p.m. at 200 Rebel Woods Drive, which is the Pine...
Officials say three men were shot around 10:45 p.m. at 200 Rebel Woods Drive, which is the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments.(MGN)
By Emily Caballero
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday night.

Officials say three men were shot around 10:45 p.m. at 200 Rebel Woods Drive, which is the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found two of the men had been shot multiple times, and one man had been shot once.

Police have not yet released details about the condition of the men.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson
Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say
Anthony Peavy (L) and Frisco Lyons (R)
Inmates back in custody after escaping Hinds Co. Work Center

Latest News

Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
‘It’s a health hazard’: Sewage leak creating problem near newly renovated football field in...
‘It’s a health hazard’: Sewage leak creating problem near newly renovated football field in Jackson