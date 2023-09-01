One dead after Gulfport shooting, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police say one person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Rene Avenue. The Harrison County coroner is on his way to the scene.

Gulfport Police say there is one person in custody.

Details are extremely limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

