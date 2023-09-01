Nice Holiday Weekend on the Way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Dewpoints are extremely low early this morning, making it feel even better outside, but moisture (and even some light rain) is moving into the area and will continue to do so throughout the day. This will leave us will a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms by the afternoon hours, especially in areas east of I-55. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The upcoming holiday weekend looks great with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s each day and a chance for spotty showers/storms. Beyond that, rain coverage will diminish as we get further into the next work week. Another high pressure will begin pushing our direction, and temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week. We will be back to a hot and dry pattern, and highs will reach into the upper 90s again by the end of the week. To go along with this, drought conditions have worsened and wildfire danger conditions will still be prevalent.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.