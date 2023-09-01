Promote Your Business
Mother of Brandon boy who drowned in pond does not accept accidental drowning ‘narrative’

By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 11-year-old Brandon boy who died after being pulled from a pond in Rankin County was remembered during a balloon release on Thursday.

Family and friends gathered at Kirksey Middle School in Jackson to honor Liam Guise; his father, Ricardo Guise, releasing the first balloon.

While his coach and teammates from the Football Youth League retired his Bears jersey, Liam’s mother Raquel now wants to know more about how her son died.

She says she’s not satisfied with what she’s been told so far.

”If there was a case where he fell in, he had the ability, he was capable to get out,” stated Raquel Guise. “I mean, I’m not going to go with the narrative that this was an accidental drowning. My son had bruises on his face. I took photos. I submitted all this information to the investigator and I want answers.”

Rankin County first responders were dispatched to the area of Reservoir Way on August 21 when a neighbor found Guise in the water.

He was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is still taking place.

