Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi mother is honoring her son’s legacy by trying to help others struggling with addiction.

Lee Malouf is the mother of Robert Malouf, Jr., who passed away from an accidental opioid overdose six years ago. Malouf, Jr. was a Jackson Prep and University of Mississippi graduate.

“Addiction is a health issue and it needs to be looked at in that realm,” said Lee Malouf.

She has come out against the stigmas surrounding addiction and overdose with a fund she created in his honor.

“People may assume that people who use drugs, do it just recreationally, but for my son, it was also finding a balance. And I think so many people, they can’t find that balance, there’s certain anxiety... it’s a complex issue. It’s a health issue that does not need to be held in the criminal justice world,” said Malouf.

The Community Foundation for Mississippi helped create the fund.

“The Community Foundation for Mississippi connects individuals to causes that they care about that’s our mission,” explains Director of Communication Sophie Wolf. “Lee came to us actually started a couple of years ago, And so we worked with her to kind of refine that and create the fund.”

Malouf hopes the fund will be instrumental in helping those struggling with addiction.

“I’m interested in sober living homes in places that people can go after rehab, there’s a real need for transition from treatment to the next step,” said Malouf. “There’s needs for transportation, from the sober living homes to 12 Step programs to doctors appointments. There are so many who are disadvantaged.”

Click here if you would like to donate to the fund.

