Liability insurance in Humphreys County has run out

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Liability insurance in Humphreys County has run out.

Thursday, Board of Supervisors President Richard ‘Dickie’ Stevens said the county’s liability insurance would run out at midnight, on August 31.

Stevens says Hudson Insurance neglected to inform county administrators in a timely manner that they would stop operating in the state.

Supervisors tell WLBT they’re getting help from the governor and lieutenant governor’s office.

Stevens said deputies would still patrol the county on Thursday.

WLBT is working to learn the impact this will have on employees, citizens in the county, and safety in the community as a whole.

Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
Mom honoring her son's legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
