JPD: Suspects try to run over police with stolen car, wreck vehicle

By Maggie Wade and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are searching for multiple suspects who were involved in a carjacking. Those suspects attempted to hit officers with the stolen car.

The incident occurred near the Valero off of Cooper Road on Thursday night in Jackson.

JPD officers spotted a vehicle they believed had been carjacked. When they tried to stop that vehicle, the driver tried to run over the officers.

According to police, they began firing shots at the vehicle.

The driver then took off, lost control, and wrecked the vehicle.

Several people involved in the carjacking were able to escape on foot. A search is currently underway.

No officers were injured.

