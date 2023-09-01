‘It’s a health hazard’: Sewage leak creating problem near newly renovated football field in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in one West Jackson community said they’re tired of seeing and smelling raw sewage in front of their homes.

You will find all of this at the intersection of Ellis and First Avenue.

“It’s a health hazard for one, but it’s also a safety hazard because when you look over here you see potholes probably as big as a lot of small cars,” said James Hopkins, whose son lives in the area.

However, it’s not just that, the newly renovated Hughes Football Field is just a few feet away.

JPS Sports Complex nearing completion ahead of football season (WLBT)

Hopkins is worried visitors coming from out of town for the games will have to be welcomed with this messy situation.

“I would be pretty embarrassed to have a state-ranked football team that plays here and then have a great challenger to come by and they have to get this, walk through this,” said Hopkins. “We have kids who get out of school to have to walk this way.”

The growing potholes and raw sewage have been the sight and smell in this area for months now. In fact, Hopkins said it’s been so long that a tree has now grown through the concrete.

“With all of this going on under the ground, there’s a good possibility that there could be a sinkhole forming,” said Hopkins. “If this stuff isn’t fixed not only is it going to hurt people health-wise, but we could end up with some serious bodily injuries.”

There’s an apartment complex, a senior citizens home, and a career development center all in this area, and you have to drive around the potholes and raw sewage just to get to these places.

“The buses can’t pick up the seniors at the senior citizens around the corner,” said John Williams, who lives in Jackson. “The seniors have to walk from the [Madonna] Manor down here to catch the bus.”

Residents said they’re tired of seeing, smelling, and dealing with this stinky situation, now they’re hoping something is done about it sooner rather than later.

”The city is getting out of the sewage business like they did the water business,” Williams explained. Right now, this is a sewage problem and they’re going to turn it over to JXN Water to take over the sewage. That’s in the makings already. We don’t know exactly what date and how long it’s going to be before it happens, but you are assured that Councilman [Kenneth] Stokes’ Office is going to make sure this is on the front burner to get this thing straightened out.”

WLBT reached out to JXN Water, and a spokesperson tells us customer service is aware of this issue.

At this time, there’s no timeline for when this issue will be fixed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.