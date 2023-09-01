Promote Your Business
Suspect who chased victim, hit car with metal pipe still at large, police say

(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Gulfport police are searching for a man who they say broke into a house, chased a victim around and caused damage to the victim’s car.

Police say Thursday around 5:34 p.m., a suspect forced entry into a residence in the 1000 block of Shirley Drive. Once entry was made, the suspect began chasing the victim throughout the residence with a metal pipe.

Police say the suspect chased the victim outside, where he then struck the victim’s windshield with the metal pipe and fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Investigators are still actively searching for the suspect. There have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

