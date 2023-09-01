First Alert Forecast: Seasonable temperatures stick around for the holiday weekend but a few showers remain possible

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: This comfortable weather pattern continues to round out this week as temperatures stay in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies stick around for this afternoon and into this evening with the chance of some hit-or-miss showers. Most of us will stay dry for the rest of today, however. Temperatures will fall into the mid to low 70s overnight.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies stick around overnight and into Saturday morning as temperatures start to warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s by mid-morning. Cloud cover increases heading into Saturday afternoon as temperatures stay in the low 90s. A stray shower or two will be possible for Saturday afternoon so you may want to keep that umbrella or rain jacket with you. We will see temperatures back down in the low 70s and upper 60s overnight and into Sunday morning.

Extended forecast: Temperatures continue to be in the low 90s for the rest of the holiday weekend, however rain chances will stick around for the first half of next week. However, we desperately need this rain as we are experiencing severe drought conditions across Central and Southern Mississippi. Temperatures will be back into the mid and upper 90s towards the end of next week and into the weekend. Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Idalia is now back in the Atlantic and no longer poses a threat to the United States. A couple of other sto

rms are still moving through the Atlantic, but nothing is currently posing a threat to the states.

