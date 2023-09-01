Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: occasional showers possible over Labor Day Weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: A few downpours may try to make an appearance across parts of the area as moisture levels pick up. A few showers or a possible thunderstorm could also linger around during the overnight period. Otherwise, expect low temperatures to bottom out in the lower to middle 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Opportunities for occasional showers or a thunderstorm are forecast to continue throughout the holiday weekend. Not only will this help out with our wildfire conditions but also our worsening drought conditions to an extent. Temperatures will stay close to normal this weekend in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The potential for rain is expected to remain somewhat elevated early into the next work week. High pressure will try to nudge back in by the middle to end of the week, which would likely result in drier and slightly warmer weather. Highs by the end of the 7-day forecast could creep back up to the middle to upper 90s.

Elise's Friday Morning Forecast