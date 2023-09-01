Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart

According to affidavits from Waveland PD, Necaise recently left the store on Highway 90 without paying for $123.66 worth of items on August 20th.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay High School principal Amy Yarborough Necaise is facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges for three different visits to Walmart in Hancock County.

According to affidavits from Waveland PD, Necaise recently left the store on Highway 90 without paying for $123.66 worth of items on August 20th.

Documents show on August 1st Necaise left without paying for $25.24 worth of merchandise.

She’s accused of taking $51.25 worth of items on August 15th from the same Walmart.

We have reached out to the school board and superintendent multiple times. We’ve been given no comment on the situation at this time.

However, on the Bay Waveland School District website, a position for the Bay High School principal is posted.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson
Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say
Anthony Peavy (L) and Frisco Lyons (R)
Inmates back in custody after escaping Hinds Co. Work Center

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
WLBT General Photo
Liability insurance in Humphreys County has run out
Humphreys Co. liability insurance runs out
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction
Mom honoring her son’s legacy with fund assisting those struggling with addiction