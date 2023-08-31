Promote Your Business
Two inmates escape Hinds Co. Work Center

Authorities are searching for two inmates that escaped the Hinds County Work Center on Thursday.
Authorities are searching for two inmates that escaped the Hinds County Work Center on Thursday.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find two inmates who they say escaped the Hinds County Work Center on Thursday.

Deputies are looking for Anthony Peavy and Frisco Lyons.

The men escaped while on a work detail, investigators say.

Lyons was being held on a possession charge and for being in possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Peavy is charged with recovering a stolen vehicle, auto burglary, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information, you are asked to call HCSO at (601) 352-1521.

