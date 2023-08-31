Two inmates escape Hinds Co. Work Center

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find two inmates who they say escaped the Hinds County Work Center on Thursday.

Deputies are looking for Anthony Peavy and Frisco Lyons.

The men escaped while on a work detail, investigators say.

Lyons was being held on a possession charge and for being in possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Peavy is charged with recovering a stolen vehicle, auto burglary, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information, you are asked to call HCSO at (601) 352-1521.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.