Trial pushed back a third time for Raymond woman charged with killing mother, son in alcohol-fueled crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge has again agreed to push back the trial of a woman charged with killing a mother and her infant son in an alcohol-fueled crash two years ago.

Beth Ann White, 52, is charged with four counts of aggravated DUI after her involvement in a November 2021 wreck that killed Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, and seriously injured Conaway’s two daughters.

Attorneys for both sides told Judge Winston Kidd they wanted a continuance because experts they’ve lined up have conflicts next week and would not be able to testify.

Kidd granted the motion, agreeing to move the case back to late November or early December, depending on when those experts will be free.

It’s the third continuance for the case since a Hinds County grand jury indicted White in March 2022.

White’s attorney, Kevin Camp, wants the trial moved to another county and filed a motion for that three weeks ago, claiming that WLBT and other media outlets produced speculative and inflammatory reporting that would prejudice his client in Hinds County.

Camp accused news organizations of not thoroughly investigating White when discussing her past criminal history, but WLBT’s investigative reporting was based entirely on court documents from those previous cases that detailed White’s DUI history and the sobering fact that she had never actually been jailed for these crimes until now.

Conaway’s mother told reporters Thursday that White should have been held accountable years ago.

“I just don’t understand it. Is it two sets of laws? You know, she’s been convicted three times. DUI. The last time it was thrown out was in October,” said Alice Hutchins. “In November, my daughter was killed. How many more people got to die? No apology, no nothing, just on and on [for] three years.”

The state responded in court documents that they successfully try high-profile cases in Hinds County often with no issues.

These motions were not brought before the judge at Thursday’s hearing.

