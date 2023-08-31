Things To Know Friday, August 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi Powers crews working on downed lines in Valdosta, Ga.

Mississippi Power is lending a helping hand restoring power in Valdosta, Ga., following Hurricane Idalia. (Mississippi Power Communications)

Mississippi Power’s storm team of more than 250 line crew, support personnel and contract resources arrived safely in Georgia. The group pulled in ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall, and after the storm moved through southeast Georgia, crews were dispatched to Valdosta, Ga. At the time the crews were dispatched, some 30,000 customers had been affected by the storm in that area.

2. DeSoto County deputy injured in pursuit that ended in Memphis crash; joint search in progress for suspects

Ambulance on the scene of Regional One Hospital after a DeSoto County deputy was injured in a pursuit crash in the area of Holmes Road and 3rd Street (Action News 5)

A DeSoto County deputy has been injured in a pursuit that ended in a crash in Memphis. Several suspects are still at large. According to DeSoto County Chief Deputy Justin Smith, the pursuit began as an attempted routine traffic stop for minor traffic offenses on Highway 61 near Church Road. Smith says the vehicle containing multiple suspects immediately evaded deputies, beginning a pursuit northbound on Highway 61.

3. Man wanted by Clinton Police after robbing bank

Man wanted by Clinton Police after robbing bank (Clinton Police Department)

The Clinton Police Department has released footage of the bank robbery suspect who robbed a Trustmark. Monday, the suspect robbed a Trustmark at 203 Clinton Boulevard around 2:21 p.m. According to Clinton Police, the video of the suspect below is an excerpt from the Trustmark at 4890 Medgar Evers Boulevard around 15 minutes before he arrived at the Trustmark in Clinton.

