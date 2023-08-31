Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Ridgeland, Raleigh native named to Freshman of the Year Watchlist representing Ole Miss

Ridgeland, Raleigh native named to Freshman of the Year Watchlist representing Ole Miss (Ole...
Ridgeland, Raleigh native named to Freshman of the Year Watchlist representing Ole Miss (Ole Miss Football || Ole Miss Athletics)(Ole Miss Football)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two freshmen on the Ole Miss football team have been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List.

According to Ole Miss Athletics, The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award is presented to the most outstanding freshman in college football and has been presented since 2018 in honor of the former Alabama standout and Seattle Seahawks great.

Linebacker Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh and wide receiver Ayden Williams of Ridgeland earned a spot on the watch list on Wednesday.

Perkins, a former five-star athlete and No. 1 recruit out of Mississippi of Raleigh High School led his team to its first state title in 2022 as a senior while amassing 267 tackles and 10 sacks throughout his high school career at linebacker. He was also named the MHSAA 3A Mr. Football in 2022.

Williams, a four-star athlete out of Ridgeland High School, tallied 1,265 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. He was the No. 2 rated recruit out of Mississippi behind Perkins.

The 2023 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award is set to be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala along with several of the other top awards in college and professional football later this year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Hung jury in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial
Hung jury in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial
A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker cuts individual "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers from the...
The results of Tuesday’s election runoff
Mississippi man killed on ATV during police chase, family says
Mississippi man killed while running from police on four-wheeler, family says
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested

Latest News

Mississippi State football to honor Mike Leach during season opener
Mississippi State football to honor Mike Leach during season opener
JSU men’s basketball to play in HBCU Challenge hosted by 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul
JSU men’s basketball to play in HBCU Challenge hosted by 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul
Southern Miss set to begin opportunistic 2023 season against Alcorn State
Southern Miss set to begin 2023 season full of opportunity against Alcorn State
Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Double-A Mississippi Tuesday
2023 Braves first-round pick, former Southern Miss pitcher, promoted to M-Braves