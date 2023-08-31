Ridgeland, Raleigh native named to Freshman of the Year Watchlist representing Ole Miss

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two freshmen on the Ole Miss football team have been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List.

According to Ole Miss Athletics, The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award is presented to the most outstanding freshman in college football and has been presented since 2018 in honor of the former Alabama standout and Seattle Seahawks great.

Linebacker Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh and wide receiver Ayden Williams of Ridgeland earned a spot on the watch list on Wednesday.

Perkins, a former five-star athlete and No. 1 recruit out of Mississippi of Raleigh High School led his team to its first state title in 2022 as a senior while amassing 267 tackles and 10 sacks throughout his high school career at linebacker. He was also named the MHSAA 3A Mr. Football in 2022.

Williams, a four-star athlete out of Ridgeland High School, tallied 1,265 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. He was the No. 2 rated recruit out of Mississippi behind Perkins.

The 2023 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award is set to be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala along with several of the other top awards in college and professional football later this year.

