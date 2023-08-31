Red Cross volunteers from Jackson area assisting Hurricane Idalia victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Idalia victims in Florida are getting much-needed help from volunteers from the Jackson area.

A former Mississippi reporter, who once covered disasters, is now on the ground assisting the victims of Hurricane Idalia. He went from volunteering with the Red Cross to now working with communities in disaster areas to get the resources needed in the aftermath.

“You want to have an immediate impact on helping someone,” said John Brown.

As Taylor County Florida Hurricane Idalia victims pick up the pieces, Brown of Jackson is there to help with their recovery.

Wednesday the Red Cross State Executive officer drove eight hours to begin working with city officials to find shelter and locations to distribute hot meals and supplies. There is widespread tree damage and no power.

“I know where they are right now. I know what they’re thinking and how it’s just so shocking,” said Brown. “And so to bring some hope, to bring resources, and to be able to do that and do that for a living it’s one of the most blessed things I could do.”

From 1993 to 2006 Brown was a reporter at WDAM in Hattiesburg telling disaster stories.

Since joining the Red Cross the 53-year-old has been across the country responding to seven hurricanes, wildfires, and mudslides.

“I started out as a volunteer with the Red Cross right before Hurricane Katrina, and I guess 20 years later I now work for the Red Cross,” added Brown. “I don’t ever take it for granted you know to help somebody recover because it seems like we do this more and more often.”

The University of Southern Mississippi graduate is among 20 volunteers from the Jackson area assisting with the Florida recovery.

They sheltered more than 550 people Wednesday and plan to be there for weeks to come.

