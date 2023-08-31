‘Real economic driver’: 18-hole disc golf course planned for Jackson’s Livingston Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rolling hills and large trees at one West Jackson park could soon be a sought-after destination for people taking part in a fast-growing sport.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved a $29,000 budget transfer to help pay for the design and construction of an 18-hole disc golf course at Livingston Park.

“We’re going to start planning the disc golf course within this year. Hopefully, we can have everything done by January or February,” said Christopher Miller, a disc golf player who is helping develop the course.

Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris says some preliminary design work has already been done, but a contract still has to be presented to the city council for approval.

He expects to bring that contract forward in the coming weeks.

The project is being funded with state bond dollars ($20,000) as well as a major donation from Revitalize Mississippi ($9,000).

“The big thing that I’m excited about is having tournaments there,” said Revitalize Mississippi Executive Director Andy Frame. “If you look around, there [are] regional and statewide tournaments happening all over the South... They’re everywhere and people travel for these tournaments.”

He said tournaments like those could be a major boost not only for the surrounding West Jackson community but also for the Jackson Zoo, which has seen lagging attendance in recent years.

“The thing about disc golf players is they love disc golf, and they will go play,” he said. “If there’s a good course that’s fun to play, they’re going to come to it. It can be a real economic driver.”

Livingston Park is located on West Capitol Street and shares the same parking lot and entrance as the Jackson Zoo. The park, which was a popular swimming and social destination prior to desegregation, has been all but forgotten in recent years.

Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr., a former disc golf player, helped secure funding for the project. He said the idea for the course came from neighbors, who suggested it as a way to bring more people to the roughly 50-acre site.

“We hoped this would be something that all the families around the area can enjoy, something the kids can pick up on,” he said. “We’re also hoping that we can make this course to be a tournament-style course that can actually draw people in from all across the region, [and] all across the country.”

Rep. Ronnie Crudup helped secure funding for improvements at Livingston Park. (WLBT)

For his part, Miller envisions creating a program where people can buy joint memberships for the zoo and the course.

“It kind of can be a bundle package,” he said. “On Fridays and Saturdays when you’re out playing disc golf, you can bring your children to the zoo... And while you’re playing 18 holes at Livingston Park, they can walk the zoo.”

According to the Professional Disc Golf Association’s website, the sport combines aspects of Frisbee and traditional golf, with players attempting to throw a Frisbee-shaped disc from a tee area to a target. The fewer throws it takes to hit the target, the better.

Enthusiasts say the sport is more affordable to take up than traditional golf, or what they call “ball golf,” a factor that has likely contributed to its growing popularity.

“Discs range anywhere from $5 to $30 for the really high-end ones,” said Mark Sandefur, co-owner of Between the Pines, a disc golf supply shop in Flowood. “You do lose a good bit in the water, but it’s way cheaper buying discs that you can reuse forever until you lose them as opposed to going through a box of golf balls every week and then replacing clubs, which are really expensive.”

Mark Sandefur surrounded by hundreds of disc golf discs at his supply shop in Flowood. (WLBT)

Sandefur began Between the Pines in 2019, initially selling discs out of his home. “We were students and we kind of just didn’t want to take on any debt,” he said. “We just bought a box and sold that and bought two boxes and so on. And now we have a big store with thousands of discs.”

UDisc.com shows 11 in the tri-county area, including ones at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park and at Millsaps College.

Local disc golf courses, according to UDisc:

Flying Eagle Disc Golf Course, Raymond

Brighton Park, Clinton

Mississippi College, Clinton

The Course at Reformed Theological Seminary, Jackson

The Major (Millsaps College), Jackson

LeFleur’s Bluff State Park, Jackson

Old Trace Park, Ridgeland

The Rez, Ross Barnett Reservoir, Brandon

Hinds Community College, Rankin Campus, Pearl

Center City Park, Pearl

Twin Lakes Conference Center, Florence

Lake Chautauqua, Crystal Springs

The Major - that’s the name of the course at Millsaps - begins near the campus’ north gate, wraps around the north end of the campus, runs along West Street, and then finishes near the center of campus at Galloway Green.

“We’ve had the disc golf course now probably three years,” said Millsaps Director of Communications and Marketing John Sewell. “It was actually student-driven. We had students who were avid disc golfers and saw an opportunity to do something on campus that would give them a place in walking distance to go play.”

This disc golf starter pack includes a putter, driver and mid-range disc. (WLBT)

Disc golf is growing in popularity across the country. According to the PDGA’s 2021 demographics report, more than 44,000 people joined the association in 2021, with another 65,000 renewing an existing membership. Junior membership and female membership in the association each grew by nearly 75 percent, PDGA figures show.

Mississippi had 663 PDGA members in 2021, the demographics report shows.

The state also has several disc golf groups, including JUDGES, the Jackson Union of Disc Golf Enthusiasts, which has hundreds of active members, Sandefur said.

So why the rise in popularity?

Miller says COVID-19 likely increased interest in the sport because it’s outside and lends itself to social distancing. He said it’s also a good way to get your steps in, with participants sometimes walking two or three miles playing an 18-hole course.

“That has helped a lot of people because you can really run up your step count,” he said. “And then, the community. The people around this area who play disc golf, they’re very open and welcoming. They’re always willing to teach and they’re always willing to kind of facilitate you getting into the game.”

