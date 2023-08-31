Public comment period on proposed order taking over Jackson sewer ends Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You only have a matter of hours to make your opinion known on a proposal that could put Jackson’s sewer system under federal control.

Thursday is the deadline to submit public comments to the U.S. Department of Justice on an order designed to expedite repairs to the city’s failing sewer system.

All comments must be emailed on or before August 31, and all mailed comments must be postmarked by that date.

Matthew Nies, public affairs specialist with the DOJ, said the agency will allow until the second week of September to receive any comments, as long as they have an August 31 postmark.

Submit comment by email Submit comment by mail pubcomment-ees.enrd@usdoj.gov Assistant Attorney General

U.S. DOJ - ERND

P.O. Box 7611

Washington, DC, 20044-7611

He said once the comments are received, they will be reviewed and submitted to the U.S. District Court as part of the public record.

56 people commented on the record during three public meetings held earlier this month.

The information obtained from the comments could help shape a proposal that would transfer control of the city’s sewer system to Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.

Henifin was put in charge of Jackson’s water system as part of a court order handed down last November.

A draft copy of the order was filed in federal court in late July.

According to that 56-page draft, Henifin would be responsible for making numerous repairs to the system over the next four years.

During that time, the city and the Environmental Protection Agency are expected to negotiate terms of a new sewer consent decree.

Jackson has been under a consent decree since 2013, to bring the system into compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.

However, the city has yet to comply with the order, and its system continues to crumble.

At a status hearing in May, City Attorney Catoria Martin said as much to District Court Judge Henry Wingate.

“I don’t think anybody in the city of Jackson would disagree that our... collection system is in trouble,” she said. “Arguably, the system is in a worse position today than it was in 2013.”

Progress was being made to repair the system in the two weeks Henifin was in charge of it earlier this month.

Wingate signed the order on July 31. However, on August 14, he vacated that order to allow the public comment period to move forward.

During that time, Henifin addressed seven sanitary sewer overflows, including a major one on McTyere Avenue.

A copy of the stipulated order is shown below.

