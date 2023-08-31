Promote Your Business
President Biden announces $95 million in federal funding for Hawaii wildfire recovery

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announced more federal funding for Hawaii Wednesday as the state attempts to recover from the deadly wildfires in Maui.

President Biden said he is sending $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Hawaii to help strengthen the state’s electrical grid.

“It means investments to make sure electricity can continue to reach homes, hospitals, water stations even during intense storms and extreme weather,” said Biden.

The Lahaina wildfires killed more than 100 people, while hundreds are still missing, and thousands are displaced.

“I don’t think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore,” Biden said.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Maui a couple weeks ago and the saw the devastation for themselves. The president assured Hawaiians they will have every resource they need.

“I’ve directed my team to do everything we can for as long as it takes to help Maui recover, rebuild in a way that respects and honors Hawaiian traditions and cultures and the needs of the local community,” said Biden.

The president was also asked about the amount of future disaster relief funding as the federal fiscal year comes to a close and a government shutdown looms. He said, if the money is not there, he will explain why.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
Mississippi man killed on ATV during police chase, family says
Gulfport family plans memorial service for 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin.
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
Richland Police: Woman arrested for selling drugs near school
Changes coming to Hinds County Board of Supervisors, at least three districts to have new leaders
Rankin County political candidate wins his race by just 1 vote
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA
A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker cuts individual "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers from the...
The results of Tuesday’s election runoff