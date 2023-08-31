Partners in Public Safety forum held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s no secret, the capital city is dealing with multiple issues, including crime and public safety.

It’s a concern that prompted the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership to invite its members and the entire metro area region to a discussion on safety in the city of Jackson on Wednesday morning.

The forum featured representatives of Jackson police, Capitol Police, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hinds County District Attorney.

With the recent passage of House Bill 1020 and the expansion of the Capital City Improvement District, Partnership officials wanted to explain each agency’s role and jurisdiction to business and community leaders.

Tanya Ware, pastor of The Church Triumphant Global, said ”Really excited to see so many people from so many different organizations coming together to sit together and dialogue and communicate how important it is to make Jackson safe.”

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said, ”We want people to know that when they make an investment in the city of Jackson with their business, that that business will be safe and that it will be profitable for them to bring their business to the city of Jackson.”

”We thank them for their support, thank them for their gratitude, but also show them that hey, look, this is our efforts. This is what we’re doing. We hear you, we see you. We see the problems and we’re working on the solutions.” continued Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey.

The Wednesday morning meeting featured questions and answers from local law enforcement agencies about public safety and what business and community leaders can do to support their efforts to make Jackson and surrounding areas safer.

