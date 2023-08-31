Non-profit in Jackson feeds the needy with restaurant donations and more

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson non-profit is making sure safe healthy leftovers feed those who don’t know where they’ll get their next meal.

The Gleaners use food from eateries and other facilities to bring meals to the tables of the people needing it the most.

“Throwing the food away you know it’s just a waste,” said David Dickinson.

The 71-year-old is a volunteer with the Gleaners in Jackson driving to restaurants, grocery stores, hospitals, farmers’ markets, and other companies to collect food. The non-profit then gives it to more than 20 shelters.

The retired teacher is there daily working to make sure safe food isn’t tossed out but donated to those who may not know where they’ll get their next meal.

“I need to give back to the community. I’m not a church-going person, but this is one way to give back to God you know,” said Dickinson. “I enjoy this place. I enjoy moving around like this and helping out people. That’s the main thing.”

Monday through Saturday, 15 volunteers sort, catalog, and store the food in coolers and freezers for organizations to pick them up the next day.

Gleaners CEO Michael Williams says the operation headed by Nancy Willis, runs without government funding.

“Food doesn’t do anyone any good unless it’s on their table,” said Williams.

Gloria Martinson started the Gleaners in 1986. Today it distributes more than 900,000 pounds of food each year in accordance with Serve Safe Regulations.

Mississippi’s Good Samaritan law enables restaurants and facilities to donate food without being held liable for the path of the food throughout being served.

“Battered wives and children, battered women, someone that’s down from alcohol abuse or drug abuse that’s in recovery they find that somebody cares about them, and it doesn’t cost them anything,” said Williams.

The fleet of seven transport trucks needs replacing. The oldest is a 2001.

They are raising funds for a refrigerated fleet.

“That’s why we’re here is to make sure they have a good hot meal and somebody takes care of them and loves them,” added Williams.

To learn more or if you would like to donate you can contact them at gleanersjackson@yahoo.com or call 601-956-4740. The Volunteers of Gleaners is located at 237 Briarwood Drive, Jackson MS 39206.

