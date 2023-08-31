Promote Your Business
Man wanted in June shooting death appears in court following extradition

Williams was back in Vicksburg Thursday after being extradited from Texas.
Williams was back in Vicksburg Thursday after being extradited from Texas.(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man has been given a $2.2 million bond, just days after being extradited from Texas.

Quenterious “Woosie” Williams appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday to answer to a string of felony charges, including murder in the shooting death of Kelvion Winston.

The appearance comes just days after Williams was taken into custody in Dallas.

Williams is being charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

According to police, the shooting occurred on June 8 along Crawford Street. Once police arrived, they found 26-year-old Kelvion Winston suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment but died from his injuries.

Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

