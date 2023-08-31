Man wanted by Clinton Police after robbing bank

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department has released footage of the bank robbery suspect who robbed a Trustmark,

Monday, the suspect robbed a Trustmark at 203 Clinton Boulevard around 2:21 p.m.

According to Clinton Police, the video of the suspect below is an excerpt from the Trustmark at 4890 Medgar Evers Boulevard around 15 minutes before he arrived at the Trustmark in Clinton.

The suspect is believed to be wearing a dark suit coat and medical mask.

He fled the scene on foot across the street to the Clinton Plaza Shopping Center parking lot and drove away in a vehicle believed to be a Buick SUV.

Suspect wanted by Clinton Police after robbing bank (Clinton Police Department)

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery.

The Clinton Police Department is urging members of the public to continue assisting with the investigation by carefully reviewing the newly released footage and providing any relevant information that could aid in identifying the suspect and/or vehicle. Please call 601-924-5252 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS.

