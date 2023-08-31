Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man wanted by Clinton Police after robbing bank

Man wanted by Clinton Police after robbing bank
Man wanted by Clinton Police after robbing bank(Clinton Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department has released footage of the bank robbery suspect who robbed a Trustmark,

Monday, the suspect robbed a Trustmark at 203 Clinton Boulevard around 2:21 p.m.

According to Clinton Police, the video of the suspect below is an excerpt from the Trustmark at 4890 Medgar Evers Boulevard around 15 minutes before he arrived at the Trustmark in Clinton.

The suspect is believed to be wearing a dark suit coat and medical mask.

He fled the scene on foot across the street to the Clinton Plaza Shopping Center parking lot and drove away in a vehicle believed to be a Buick SUV.

Suspect wanted by Clinton Police after robbing bank
Suspect wanted by Clinton Police after robbing bank(Clinton Police Department)

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery.

The Clinton Police Department is urging members of the public to continue assisting with the investigation by carefully reviewing the newly released footage and providing any relevant information that could aid in identifying the suspect and/or vehicle. Please call 601-924-5252 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Hung jury in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial
Hung jury in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial
A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker cuts individual "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers from the...
The results of Tuesday’s election runoff
Mississippi man killed on ATV during police chase, family says
Mississippi man killed while running from police on four-wheeler, family says
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested

Latest News

Law enforcement panelists answer questions during Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership forum
Partners in Public Safety forum held in Jackson
Suspect wanted by Clinton Police after robbing bank
Livingston Park could be the site for a new disc golf course in Jackson.
‘Real economic driver’: 18-hole disc golf course planned for Jackson’s Livingston Park
264 of estimated 7,000 bodies exhumed so far as part of UMMC’s Asylum Hill Project
264 of estimated 7,000 bodies exhumed so far as part of UMMC’s Asylum Hill Project