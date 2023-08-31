Looking Ahead at Labor Day Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another day of fabulous weather awaits us on this Thursday! Getting out the door with lows in the mid and upper 60s, and it feels fantastic! If you were up before the sun, you also had a chance to view the “blue supermoon” that was full last night and early this morning. If you missed it, you can still see it tonight, close to its full glory. The afternoon hours today will bring more pleasant dew points, dry conditions, a slight breeze, and highs in the low 90s.

If you’re kicking off a long weekend tomorrow, the good news continues! Even if you have to work, you can enjoy another nice day with more of the same. The only change to our forecast for Labor Day Weekend is a slightly better chance for afternoon showers.

Next week will bring us back under a high pressure that will heat things back up. It will also diminish what little rain chances we saw over the weekend. So hot, dry weather will continue into the start of September. Highs next week are forecast to be in the mid and upper 90s.

Hurricane Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm but continues to bring impacts to the Carolinas this morning.

