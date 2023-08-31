JSU men’s basketball to play in HBCU Challenge hosted by 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach Mo Williams and the Jackson State men’s basketball squad are set to participate in a tournament hosted by 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.

Paul, a point guard for the Golden State Warriors and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, his foundation - the Chris Paul Family Foundation, and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the third HBCU Challenge event Wednesday.

He also became the first player in NBA history to record 20,000 points and 10,000 assists in their career.

The HBCU Challenge will be held on December 16-17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“As an HBCU graduate himself, Chris Paul has long been a prominent voice for the empowerment of HBCU athletes,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “The Hall of Fame is honored to work alongside Chris to create opportunities for these student-athletes, and we look forward to watching them play in two competitive weekends of basketball.”

The Tigers will play Howard University at 10 p.m. on December 16 and North Carolina A&T at 7:30 p.m. the following day.

The HBCU Tip-Off, hosted by the Chris Paul Family Foundation and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as well, will happen a month prior. JSU will not be competing in that event.

“We are looking forward to the third year of our HBCU events,” said Paul. “These events present a unique opportunity for student-athletes to play on a national stage. I’m excited to collaborate with the Basketball Hall of Fame, Mohegan Sun, and MGM Resorts and am grateful to all of our partners for their commitment to HBCU schools and athletes in partnership with this event.”

Jackson State is coming off its first season under Coach Williams, an NBA Champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers and a Jackson native.

The Tigers finished last season with 14 wins and a third-place finish in the SWAC despite playing a majority of their games away from home.

He will introduce a backcourt that will be led by former Ole Miss point guard and four-star player out of Callaway High School Daeshun Ruffin and veteran guard Chase Adams next season with championship aspirations.

“We are excited to be selected to play in this showcase and provide our student-athletes with this incredible experience,” Williams said. “The games will be extremely competitive and will prepare our team for a championship-caliber season.”

Click here for information on tickets to the HBCU Challenge.

Television broadcast details will be released at a later date. For more information, please visit hoophall.com.

