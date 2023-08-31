Promote Your Business
JPD: Four people wearing masks kill man and kidnap infant

The infant was safely recovered shortly after the incident.
WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 42-year-old man is dead after several people kicked down the door of a home, causing chaos Wednesday night in Jackson.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jayne Avenue and Willaman Street.

Jackson Police say a 23-year-old white female, along with 3 other Black males wearing masks, kicked down the back door, robbed the residents, and murdered a man before taking a 10-month-old baby at gunpoint.

Investigators say one of the suspects, 23-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station on Lynch Street and the baby was safely recovered at the same location.

Johnson was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and kidnapping.

More charges and additional arrests are expected for the other suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

