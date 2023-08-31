JPD: Four people wearing masks kill man and kidnap infant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 42-year-old man is dead after several people kicked down the door of a home, causing chaos Wednesday night in Jackson.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jayne Avenue and Willaman Street.

Jackson Police say a 23-year-old white female, along with 3 other Black males wearing masks, kicked down the back door, robbed the residents, and murdered a man before taking a 10-month-old baby at gunpoint.

Investigators say one of the suspects, 23-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station on Lynch Street and the baby was safely recovered at the same location.

Johnson was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and kidnapping.

More charges and additional arrests are expected for the other suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.