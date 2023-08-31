Inmates back in custody after escaping Hinds Co. Work Center

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two inmates are back in custody after escaping from the Hinds County Work Center on Thursday.

The inmates were Anthony Peavy and Frisco Lyons and they escaped while on a work detail, investigators said.

They were captured in the woods near the county farm.

Lyons was being held on a possession charge and for being in possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Peavy is charged with recovering a stolen vehicle, auto burglary, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

They now both face additional escape charges.

