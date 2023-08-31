Promote Your Business
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River Community College.
Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River Community College.(CStudio Inc.)
By Ame Posey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Purvis community is grieving the loss of a recent high school graduate after a tragic car wreck Wednesday morning.

Pearl River Valley Coroner Derek Turnage said 19-year-old Skyla McGlown was killed in a single-car accident around 6 a.m. on August 30. He noted that McGlown’s car overturned after coming around a curve on U.S. Hwy 11 between Lumberton and Poplarville. She died on the scene.

McGlown was a 2023 Purvis graduate and had just started classes at Pearl River Community College (PRCC).

As the news began to spread of her death, online tributes from the Purvis and PRCC communities quickly poured in online.

“To know her was to love her,” reads one.

Another poster said McGlown “always had a smile on (her) face and always brightened (your) day.”

Funeral details are unavailable at this time, and McGlown’s family has posted on Facebook to ask for privacy as they work through their grief.

The wreck is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

