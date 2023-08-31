Gulfport man arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault charges

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi PD has announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jeffery Patton of Gulfport on outstanding warrants for kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault.

According to a press release, the warrants stem from an investigation into a domestic assault complaint on August 10, when officers responded to the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive and discovered a victim who had been assaulted multiple times by Patton and was unable to flee.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Patton’s bond at $500,000. He was later transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and booked.

