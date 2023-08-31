Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Pleasant conditions for most of the Labor Day holiday.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Overnight, temperatures are forecast to bottom in the 60s to lower 70s with a few clouds around. Moisture levels will start to pick up heading into Friday, which will lead to a slightly better chance for rain. Most of the day looks relatively quiet with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. By the end of the day is when isolated downpours could develop across parts of the area. Hopefully high school football games will get on without any issues. The chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will stay elevated throughout the holiday weekend. Temperatures will stay at bay over the weekend in the upper 80s to lower 90s. High pressure looks to nudge in by next week, which would likely result in drier and slightly warmer conditions.

