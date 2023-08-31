First Alert Forecast: scattered shower chances emerges into the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: There will be plenty of sunshine to go around this afternoon as we round out August. High temperatures will run close to average in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a light northerly breeze. Overnight, we will cool down to the middle to upper 60s under a mostly clear sky.

FRIDAY: Moisture levels will start to pick up heading into Friday, which will lead to a slightly better chance for rain. Most of the day looks relatively quiet with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. By the end of the day is when isolated downpours could develop across parts of the area. Hopefully high school football games will get on without any issues.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will stay elevated throughout the holiday weekend. Temperatures will stay at bay over the weekend in the upper 80s to lower 90s. High pressure looks to nudge in by the middle of next week, which would likely result in drier and slightly warmer conditions with highs back in the middle 90s.

