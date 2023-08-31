DeSoto County deputy injured in pursuit that ended in Memphis crash; joint search in progress for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A DeSoto County deputy has been injured in a pursuit that ended in a crash in Memphis. Several suspects are still at large.

According to DeSoto County Chief Deputy Justin Smith, the pursuit began as an attempted routine traffic stop for minor traffic offenses on Highway 61 near Church Road.

Smith says the vehicle containing multiple suspects immediately evaded deputies, beginning a pursuit northbound on Highway 61.

One deputy set up Stop Sticks in the area of Highway 61 and Goodman Road. According to Smith, the suspects saw the deputy on the shoulder of the road as they were approaching and attempted to run him over.

During that time, the deputy became tangled in the Stop Stick cords as he fled to avoid being struck.

Smith says the deputy suffered serious lacerations to his hands from the cords, but in turn avoided being hit by the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspects then continued northbound into Memphis, where they lost a tire and a crash ensued at South Third Street just south of West Holmes Road.

Smith said at least four suspects bailed from the vehicle, pointed rifles at the deputies, and as they fled into the nearby wooded area, they fired several shots in an unknown direction.

One deputy was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Smith says the deputy is in a lot of pain but is in stable condition and will be okay.

No other injuries were reported.

A joint search for the suspects is in progress. DeSoto County deputies and Memphis police are on the scene searching the nearby wooded area.

Memphis police say one suspect is in custody, and several more are at large.

This is a developing story.

The scene at West Holmes Road and South Third Street (Action News 5)

