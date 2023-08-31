Promote Your Business
11-year-old boy fires gun ‘toward or near’ Lincoln Co. school bus

Investigators have filed charges against the boy, who they believed had an issue with another child on the bus.
No one was injured and the bus was never struck, but this happened on Newman Trail around 4:30...
No one was injured and the bus was never struck, but this happened on Newman Trail around 4:30 p.m. just after the bus dropped the boy off at his home.(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving an 11-year-old boy that investigators say fired a long-range gun “toward or near” a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured and the bus was never struck, but this happened on Newman Trail around 4:30 p.m. just after the bus dropped the boy off at his home.

The driver left the drop-off point, went down the street, then turned around and passed by the residence to continue the route.

Sheriff Steve Rushing said investigators have filed charges against the boy, who they believed had an issue with another child on the bus.

While deputies are still combing through the case, Rushing would only say the boy pointed and fired the weapon “toward or near” the bus. There is no evidence that the 11-year-old had the firearm at school or on the bus at any time, the sheriff added.

A 22-caliber rifle was recovered from the child’s home.

In youth court cases, the judge ultimately decides what the specific charges will be based on all the evidence.

