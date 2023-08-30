Promote Your Business
UPDATE: Gulfport stabbing suspect arrested, charged with murder

Octavius Benton is described as a 49-year-old black man, approximately 5′06″, 145 lbs, with brown eyes and a bald head.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police announced Wednesday they’ve made an arrest in a stabbing that happened Monday at Feed My Sheep.

GPD arrested 49-year-old Octavius LL Benton and charged him with first degree murder. He’s accused of stabbing a man multiple times.

The victim, who was transported to a local area hospital after the stabbing, has died. The victim’s identity is being withheld until family is notified.

According to police, officers responded to the 19th Street soup kitchen in reference to the stabbing around 12:05 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses say Benton and the victim had both just had lunch at the facility and were outside when the attack happened. The victim went back into Feed My Sheep looking for help, and workers there rendered aid and called first responders.

Officers searched for Benton for two days until he was arrested Wednesday. Gulfport Police said he had an active felony warrant and was considered armed and dangerous.

GPD says Benton was located and arrested without incident. He was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $1,000,000 bond.

If you have any information about this case, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

