Things To Know Wednesday, August 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Gulfport family remembers 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin

Gulfport family plans memorial service for 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin. (Stephanie Poole)

A Gulfport family is preparing to say farewell to a beloved teen. Alexis McLaurin, 19, was shot and killed at the Wellington Place Complex August 26. Two 15-year-old boys are charged with manslaughter. Officials said the teens all knew each other. “She was a happy, cheerful, and a stand-up person,” said McLaurin’s mother, Alfreda Sullivan. A life gone too soon. Sullivan and her family are now planning a memorial service. Loved ones say she will be missed dearly.

2. The results of Tuesday’s election runoff

A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker cuts individual "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers from the roll (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Primary election races that had no clear winner earlier this month will be decided in a runoff election on Tuesday, August 29. It’s a runoff for either a county or legislative office in 66 of the state’s 82 counties.

Click here to see election runoff results.

3. 2023 Braves first-round pick, former Southern Miss pitcher, promoted to M-Braves

Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Double-A Mississippi Tuesday (Rome Braves)

A series of roster moves altered the Mississippi Braves’ roster Tuesday. Included in the moves, 2023 first-round pick Hurston Waldrep was promoted to the M-Braves from High-A Rome. Waldrep was taken 24th overall in the July draft from the University of Florida, where he pitched for one season. Prior to his time as a Gator, Waldrep spent two seasons in Hattiesburg, pitching for Southern Miss. In one start with Single-A Augusta, Waldrep threw three inning, allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out eight and walking one. Waldrep pitched three games at High-A Rome and had a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings pitched, striking out 17. Waldrep is the second-ranked prospect in the Atlanta organization, according to MLB.com.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.