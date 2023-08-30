Promote Your Business
Richland Police: Woman arrested for selling drugs near school

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Richland Police Department has arrested a woman who they say sold drugs near a school.

Brandi Jo Luke was arrested and charged with the sale of methamphetamine within 1500 feet of a school, sale of a schedule IV controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Investigators say the undercover drug operation revealed that Luke was selling/distributing narcotics, while she was at work at the local fast food restaurant.

“On one occasion, Luke offered to sell/distribute the narcotics from the drive-thru window of the establishment, while she worked,” police said in a statement to the media.

If convicted of all three of these charges, she faces a maximum of  31 years in prison.  

Luke also has a previous felony conviction.

