Rankin County political candidate wins his race by just 1 vote

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Holly Emery
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Every vote counts.

That was the lesson in Rankin County, with the race for Supervisor - District 1 being decided by just one vote.

During the primary runoffs on Tuesday, both candidates, Sid Scarbrough and Michael Windham, received the same number of votes: 1,243.

It was an unusual situation, but it really came down to two mail-in ballots, which were opened and counted by election officials Wednesday afternoon.

One of the ballots was a vote for Scarbrough, and because the other mail-in ballot could not be verified, Scarbrough won.

Because there is no Democratic opponent, Scarbrough has automatically won the seat.

