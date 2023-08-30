Rankin County political candidate wins his race by just 1 vote

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Every vote counts.

That was the lesson in Rankin County, with the race for Supervisor - District 1 being decided by just one vote.

During the primary runoffs on Tuesday, both candidates, Sid Scarbrough and Michael Windham, received the same number of votes: 1,243.

It was an unusual situation, but it really came down to two mail-in ballots, which were opened and counted by election officials Wednesday afternoon.

One of the ballots was a vote for Scarbrough, and because the other mail-in ballot could not be verified, Scarbrough won.

Because there is no Democratic opponent, Scarbrough has automatically won the seat.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.