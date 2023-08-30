Pleasant Weather Continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed out on the nice weather yesterday, don’t worry! Another day of highs in the upper 80s/low 90s with a dry breeze awaits us. In fact, today may be even better with mostly clear skies and a cooler start. Rain, however, will be out of the picture today. The pattern stays like this tomorrow. The clear skies will allow for a great view of the “blue supermoon” which rises just after 7 Wednesday night and sets early Thursday morning.

Looking ahead at your holiday weekend we will see an uptick in rain chances. Temperatures from Friday through Labor Day will be in the low to mid 90s. It looks like Saturday will have the greatest coverage of showers and storms.

Getting into the next work week, rain coverage is fairly low and afternoon highs will start creeping closer to triple digits again.

Of course, we are still tracking hurricane Idalia for you too. The major hurricane may make landfall as a category 4 now as it gained immense energy from the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm will bring winds upwards of 110mph and storm surges up to 16 feet as it moves on land later this morning.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.