Gulfport family remembers 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport family is preparing to say farewell to a beloved teen.

Alexis McLaurin, 19, was shot and killed at the Wellington Place Complex August 26. Two 15-year-old boys are charged with manslaughter. Officials said the teens all knew each other.

“She was a happy, cheerful, and a stand-up person,” said McLaurin’s mother, Alfreda Sullivan.

A life gone too soon. Sullivan and her family are now planning a memorial service. Loved ones say she will be missed dearly.

“She loved to work, she loved her hair, she loved her nails, her shoes. She was that type of person. She had so much planned for herself. She registered classes to be a CNA. She stood on what she wanted and knew what direction she wanted to go in,” Sullivan said proudly.

A Friday night phone call was the last conversation Sullivan had with her daughter. Alexis was spending the night at a friend’s house. She told her mom she loved her and would talk to her tomorrow.

Two hours later, Sullivan’s life would be turned upside down.

“One o’clock sharp my phone rings, I jumped up on the first ring. I answered and it was like a gut-wrenching scream on the other end of the line. He was like “Mrs. Freda, can you please get there Alexis been shot. I jumped up, get in my car and leave,” said Sullivan.

After hours at the crime scene, McLaurin’s family and friends learned of her passing.

“I’m sorry to inform you, she was shot and upon arriving she was D.O.A. I just kind of went numb from there,” Sullivan said.

“I’ve been doing this for many years and it seems these suspects are getting younger and younger,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “McLaurin was killed at the hands of two teenagers who were recklessly handling a weapon in the house. It’s always heart-wrenching when you’re standing over the body of a child. It’s unfortunate and happens way too often these days.”

A bright future and smile all cut short in a split second.

Sullivan hopes her daughter’s impact on the community will continue to inspire the youth.

“She done grew up. You’ve seen Lex as a baby, she done grew up. I would have never ever questioned to leave my children with her, leave somebody else’s children with her. She Big Lex because she had big responsibilites, big dreams, big hopes. It’s just crazy she’s not here,” Dlaun Ball said.

Alexis leaves behind siblings and many friends. They describe her as the best big sister.

“It’s not going to be the sad without her in the house,” said Lashaunti, Malaysia, and Omarion Sullivan.

McLaurin’s funeral is set for September 8th at the Handsboro Community Center. A time has not been determined. Sullivan’s family created a GoFundMe to cover Alexis’s funeral expenses.

