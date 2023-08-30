Promote Your Business
Former Ole Miss, Callaway receiver makes Green Bay Packers

Malik Heath is one of six wide receivers who made the roster
Green Bay Packers' Malik Heath catches a pass during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice...
Green Bay Packers' Malik Heath catches a pass during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice session Friday, May 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rosters around the NFL were trimmed to 53 players across the league Tuesday. The Green Bay Packers announced wide receiver Malik Heath made the team prior to the 2023 season.

Heath, who graduated from Callaway High School before playing at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Mississippi State, and eventually Ole Miss, went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, and is one of six receivers to make the roster.

Heath had 12 receptions for 146 yards in the preseason for the Packers. He played in 13 games for the Rebels in 2022 and had 60 receptions for 971 yards and five touchdowns.

