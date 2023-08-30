First Alert Forecast: sunny, pleasant today in the lower 90s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A bright, pleasant afternoon is on tap for central Mississippi as Hurricane Idalia filters drier air into the region. Temperatures will be near normal in the lower 90s with wind gusts up to 20 MPH out of the north. There will be an increased risk for wildfires today with the combination of breezy winds and low humidity. Continue to heed burn bans that remain in effect. Comfortable conditions will prevail overnight as temperatures cool down to the 60s under a mostly clear sky.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be another beautiful day under the sunshine and as winds continue to flow out of the north. Afternoon highs will top back out in the low 90s tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will fall back to the 60s in most locations by Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As we approach the holiday weekend, moisture levels will start to pick up, which will lead to a better chance to see rain. Some scattered showers or possible thunderstorms could be around at times throughout your Labor Day Weekend with highs staying close to average in the lower 90s. High pressure looks to build back in by the middle of next week resulting in drier and slightly warmer conditions.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.